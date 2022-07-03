E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EONGY. UBS Group cut their price target on E.On from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on E.On from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that E.On will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

About E.On (Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.