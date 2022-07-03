Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.50.

