EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $23.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.00) to €24.50 ($26.06) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

