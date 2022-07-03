Eeva K. Hakoranta Sells 1,595 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About InterDigital (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.