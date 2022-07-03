Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 959,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,827,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
