Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 959,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,827,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13,363.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 424,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 257,562 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

