Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $324.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.37 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,712,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,811,112,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

