Ellevest Inc. Buys 447 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 7,529.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 512,863 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Innospec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Innospec by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after purchasing an additional 150,615 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

IOSP opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $106.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Innospec Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.