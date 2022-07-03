Ellevest Inc. Buys 667 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

