Ellevest Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.32. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.