Ellevest Inc. Has $74,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,620,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,632 shares of company stock worth $10,860,195. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10,105,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

