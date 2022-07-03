Ellevest Inc. Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

