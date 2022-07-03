Ellevest Inc. Purchases 442 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 152.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after acquiring an additional 689,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 478,320 shares of company stock worth $50,999,100 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $80.84 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

