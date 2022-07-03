Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

