Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,128 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,661 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

