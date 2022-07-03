Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 189.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

