Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SmartFinancial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.25 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

