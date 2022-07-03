Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $4,719,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ranpak by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE PACK opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ranpak Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.