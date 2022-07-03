Ellsworth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

