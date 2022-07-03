Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,201,000 after purchasing an additional 277,034 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $10,873,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.93.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $1,572,101. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

