Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Trading Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

About Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

