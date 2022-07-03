Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 404.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.