Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

