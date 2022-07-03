Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

