Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $631,278,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,110 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

