Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.50.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $408.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.94. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.