Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

JLL opened at $181.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day moving average is $224.55. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

