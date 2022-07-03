Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $85.06 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20.

