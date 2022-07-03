Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 24,437 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,753,000 after buying an additional 128,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 617,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

TXT opened at $61.11 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

