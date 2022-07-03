Empowered Funds LLC Sells 11,210 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.82 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

