Empowered Funds LLC Sells 264,719 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,719 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.30 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

