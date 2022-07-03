Empowered Funds LLC Sells 3,259 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

LAD stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.56 and a 1-year high of $387.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

