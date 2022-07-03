Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

