Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

