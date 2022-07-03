Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,881 shares in the company, valued at C$7,764,282.24. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$326,093.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,093.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388.

TSE:EDR opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$731.43 million and a P/E ratio of 39.61. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.99 and a 1-year high of C$7.85.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

