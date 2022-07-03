Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Endo International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Endo International by 161.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Endo International by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

