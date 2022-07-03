Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading 7.9% Higher

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. 338,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 70,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17.
About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)
Featured Articles
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.