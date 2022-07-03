Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading 7.9% Higher

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. 338,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 70,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

