Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.19. Enovix shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 19,607 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

