EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

