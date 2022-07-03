Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.91) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.