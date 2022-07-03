Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million.

FBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $178,297. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

