Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

