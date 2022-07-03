Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Announces $0.09 Not Available Dividend

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of ZGN stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

