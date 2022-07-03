Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBKDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.30) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $12.55 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.5604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

