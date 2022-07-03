ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Down 0.9%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.48. 698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 21,840.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,262 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 36.03% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

