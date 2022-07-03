FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $312.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.10.

NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

