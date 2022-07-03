Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.04.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.