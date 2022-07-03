Field & Main Bank Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

