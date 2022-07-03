Field & Main Bank Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

