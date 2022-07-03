Field & Main Bank Sells 150 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $138.75 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.