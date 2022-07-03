Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

